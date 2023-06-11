Among the many protagonists of the Future Games Show 2023 there was too Daymare: 1994 Sandcastlewhich for the occasion has returned to show itself with a trailer brand new ahead of launch on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch scheduled for August 30, 2023.

It is a third person survival horror prequel to Daymare: 1998, the Italian game born from the ashes of an amateur remake of Resident Evil 2. In the game we will take on the role of special agent Dalila Reyes, a former government spy now in the service of the HADES unit, which has been charged with sneak into an advanced experimental research facility in the United States, where dangerous mutants await his unit.

While waiting for the launch, you can try Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle thanks to the free demo for PC available on Steam and read our trial published last month, where Simone Tagliaferri says:

“We really liked the demo of Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle. Trying it, it seemed to us that the developers have reached their maturity and that since Daymare: 1998 they have grown a lot in awareness and ability to handle a survival horror, also adding something unique like the Frost Grip which, if well used for the entire experience, can only do him good. In any case, we’ll see if the excellent impressions we had will be confirmed with the final version.”