Matchday 30 of the Santander League is already underway, as this Friday begins with a duel of needs between Espanyol and Cádiz and will end on Sunday with Sevilla-Villarreal. Along the way, Barcelona, ​​leader of the competition with an 11-point advantage over Madrid, will meet Atlético (third in the table, 13 points away) at the Camp Nou. Ancelotti’s team, meanwhile, awaits Celta.

La Real, fourth in contention and therefore the team that closes the Champions League quota, receives Rayo Vallecano. A stumble cannot be allowed, as Betis and Villarreal are a stone’s throw away, both in the positions to play in the next edition of the Europa League. Worse problems occur at the bottom of the table, where Elche is with a foot and a half in relegation, surpassed by Espanyol and Valencia, heraldic teams in serious trouble, with 27 points and three behind Almería. and four with Cádiz and Getafe.

These are the matches of Matchday 30:

Espanyol – Cádiz (Friday 21, 9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

With six consecutive defeats and three points below the burning zone, Espanyol, penultimate and with a Luis García who since he came to the bench has not managed to reactivate the team, will try to beat Cádiz to take a breather. A duel of needs in Cornellà -a great entrance to the stadium is presumed, since the tickets on sale are running out-, since Cádiz, with 31 points (four above relegation) cannot afford any setbacks. Espanyol clings to Joselu, who has always scored against Cádiz (10 goals in seven goals) and the Cádiz team recovers Ledesma under the sticks, even though David Gil has responded wonderfully, as he expressed, without going any further in the clash against Madrid. And that was one of the two defeats in the last seven games for the team led by Sergio González, another experiential.

Osasuna – Betis (Saturday 22, 2:00 p.m. Dazn)

Osasuna receives Pellegrini’s team, which is screwed in the Europa League positions and has the Champions League in mind, now that it is only four points away. The rojillo team -who lost their former president Patxi Izco this Friday-, travels through the middle of the table without trouble, but wants to reach salvation as soon as possible. It will be easier for them if their strikers, who have gone 11 games without seeing the goal, refine their sights. For this, Chimy Ávila returns from his injury. Opposite will be Betis with a busy week, as Joaquín announced that he was retiring from football at the end of the course, and recovers Canales, who since he has the precautionary measure from the Administrative Litigation Court and there is no pronouncement from the TAD on the three games that he still has federal punishment for his statements about Mateu Lahoz.

Almería – Athletic (Saturday 22, 4:15 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Ernesto Valverde’s Athletic travels to Almería with the intention of closing the gap with Villarreal, the frontier team of the Europa League zone four points away. He will not be able to count on the injured Lekue, Morcillo and Iker Muniain -the left soleus- or the suspended Dani García, but he will have an Iñaki Williams who, lately, all he touches is gold and who has catapulted the team, with 10 of the last 12 league points. Almería, on the contrary, is in need of points and happiness, only three points above the mud. Trust in his good work at home during the course, in addition to his tactical set pieces.

Real Sociedad – Rayo Vallecano (Saturday 22, 6:30 p.m. Dazn)

La Real has been deflating in the second round, as it has happened in previous seasons, and has seen third place slip away while the gap with its immediate pursuers narrows. It happens, in any case, that he is firm in Anoeta and now receives Rayo, who broke a two-month drought without winning last day to certify his permanence in the first division for one more season. Le Normand and Rico are out of the Basque team, while Iraola will not be able to count on two starters like Catena and Álvaro García, who are completing the cycle of yellow cards.

Valladolid – Girona (Saturday 22, 6:30 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Duel between two teams that played in the second division last season. Valladolid has another key duel against Girona for a stay that is very expensive. The blanquvioletas, who dismissed Pacheta to bet on Pezzolano, has just achieved a creditable victory in Villarreal’s field, which gives them a five-point advantage over the red zone. Girona is measured, one of the most fit teams in the competition, which with cheerful and offensive football has placed itself in the first half of the table. Of course, the Catalans have never been able to win in Valladolid.

Real Madrid – Celta (Saturday 22, 9:00 p.m. Dazn)

Real Madrid hosts Celta after sealing their place in the Champions League semifinals against Chelsea. Ancelotti’s men, 11 points behind Barça, will try to put some pressure on Xavi’s men with a win. They face a Celta who saw a seven-game streak without losing cut last day, which had made them dream of the European zone. The team from Vigo has been on an excellent run away from Balaídos and will try to topple Madrid, something they haven’t done since 2014. To find Celta’s last victory at the Bernabéu, you have to go back to 2006. The whites are confident in their good form, which again coincides with the decisive stretch of the season.

Elche – Valencia (Sunday 23, 2:00 p.m. Dazn)

Valencia, sunk after their last defeat against Sevilla, has a final for permanence against Elche. Baraja’s team cannot fail against a virtually relegated team to get out of relegation or, at least, get close to the teams that mark permanence. No team in the League has scored fewer points than the Che team in 2023 (8 out of 45 possible), something that is bringing them closer to losing the category for the first time since 1986. An encouraging fact for the Valencian fans is that they have only lost one of their last eight games against Elche. The people from Elche, who have only 13 points in 29 games, have accumulated four straight losses conceding two or more goals. Becacecce, his fourth coach of the season, has not yet managed to score points and relegation to second is an inevitable reality for the franjiverde team.

Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid (Sunday 23, 4:15 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid star in the most attractive duel of the day on Sunday afternoon. The Catalans, who have chained two straight draws in the League in which they have given a worrying image, need to react to sing the alirón as soon as possible and that the season does not take longer than necessary. Atlético is not a good partner for this, which is the best team in the second round and has only lost one game since the return of the World Cup (precisely against Barça). Antoine Griezmann returns to the Camp Nou as the rojiblancos’ top reference and has just signed a double against Almería that has raised him to double figures this season in both goals and assists.

Mallorca – Getafe (Sunday 23, 6:30 p.m. Dazn)

Mallorca, installed in the quiet area of ​​the table, receives a much more rushed Getafe in the standings. Both teams come from a positive day: Javier Aguirre’s men practically sealed their salvation with a victory in Vigo, while Quique’s men scored a meritorious point against Barcelona. Even so, the income of four points of the azulones on the descent is insufficient to trust. It will be a duel of battering rams: Vedat Muriqi (12 goals) against Enes Unal (13 goals).

Seville – Villarreal (Sunday 23, 9:00 p.m. Movistar LaLiga)

In a state of happiness unimaginable a few weeks ago, Sevilla faces Villarreal. Sánchez Pizjuán lived a magical night last Thursday, eliminating Manchester United, with the team qualifying for the Europa League semifinals. In addition, in the League the calmest low waters after the two victories in three games that an undefeated Mendilibar has signed. They receive a Villarreal that took a step back in its Champions League aspirations, losing last weekend against Valladolid, but that is still trying to improve its chances of snatching fourth place from Real Sociedad.

