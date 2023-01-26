Es is a special season, this 16th season in the intelligence dry dock operated by RTL for graduates of the Reality TV Academy Cologne/Deutz. And also for his range convalescents who have disappeared in the relevance nirvana. Not because the candidates this year finally bring socially useful depth or at least the majority of correct language skills, but because for the first time something that does not exist at all, but is nevertheless continuously present, can book more airtime than Lucas Cordalis, Cecilia Asoro, Verena Kerth, Markus Mörl, Jana Pallaske- Big Bang, Tessa Bergmeier and Papis Loveday together: A Bolognese that doesn’t even exist. Sounds like a song by DJ Ötzi, but it’s the bitter reality of the jungle. Or as we quantum physicists say: Welcome to Schrödinger’s Bolognese.

Erwin Schrödinger’s famous thought experiment from physics is of course unknown to campers. Claudia Effenberg, for example, would probably say: “Erwin Schrödinger? Who is that?” It can’t be a national soccer player, because the creator of the virtual jungle Bolognese was never married to him. Nevertheless, one bolognese from this season will be remembered more than many a participant. Markus Lanz is also said to have asked. Coming up soon at the False Balance Festival on ZDF: “Welcome, nice to have you here. Right at the beginning of my show, I speak to someone who kept the nation in suspense for weeks and was responsible for some failed character tests: the Effenberg Bolognese.” The second one shows better, but neither does Claudia’s fictional pasta dish.

Daniela Katzenberger’s anticipation of cannelloni

Keyword pasta: Camplusche Lucas’ wife is Daniela Katzenberger – and she seems to have yelled “here!” several times when the talent for rude obscenities was distributed. In the traditional “letters from loved ones” circle of chairs, she writes to her husband that she is looking forward to his “fiery pepperoni” and that she will “take care of his Greek cannelloni” when he returns. I thought cannelloni was Italian, but maybe “I’ll take care of your Greek souvlaki” just didn’t sound impressive enough. In any case, Lucas will soon be busy down under.

You guessed it: So today we have the traditional mail from the people who love the jungle recruits the most. Surprisingly, Gigi Birofio still does not receive a letter from himself. As a special coup of the D-Promi rehabilitation program, these letters should actually be delivered by a star guest: Transport Minister Volker Wissing. What many do not know: The Federal Ministry for Digital Affairs and Transport (i.e. road traffic, not traffic, which Daniela Katzenberger means) is also responsible for civil emergency preparedness and preventive hazard prevention and crisis management. In principle, therefore, also for the jungle tests. Unfortunately, Wissing was not able to act as a surprise postman after all. He had had his ministry counted again and unfortunately there wasn’t enough paper.