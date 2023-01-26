The Night of Kick and Punch, appointment on February 4th

The thirteenth edition of The Night of Kick and Punchgala dedicated to ring sports which this year will propose fights of kickboxing, boxing and muay thai. Organized by Kick and Punch’s Angelo Valente and Marianna Vasaturo in collaboration with the Sap Fighting Style by the lawyer Michele Briamonte, sponsored by the Municipality of Rozzano, presented by Valerio Lamanna (the voice of ring sports in Italy), the event will offer about ten fights with high-level athletes. The Wako-Pro Bantamweight Champion of the World Luca Cecchetti will face Daniel Bozso on the distance of the three rounds three minutes each with K-1 style rules (punches, kicks and knees). The Wako-Pro title will not be up for grabs.

The Night of Kick and Punch, the lawyer Michele Briamonte enters the ring

He will also fight the lawyer Michele Briamonte on the distance of the three rounds for two minutes each with the rules of the low kick style (punches from the waist up, full body kicks). His opponent’s name will be announced shortly. It may seem strange that a lawyer enters the ring to fight in a kickboxing match, but it is not that much considering that the kickboxing it is practiced by people of all kinds, belonging to all social classes. In the United States and England, for example, boxing fights between people who are neither professional nor amateur boxers are referred to as white collar boxing. In Italy kickboxing has been practiced for over forty yearshas been successful with the public for over thirty years, often filling even a historic facility for Italian sport such as the PalaLido in Milan and this is because it has managed to retain a much larger audience than one thinks.

Michele Briamonte and his passion for kickboxing

“I started practicing kickboxing in 1993 – explains the lawyer Briamonte – and teaching it in 1997. I have always followed her also as a spectator, going to the events in which the great Italian and foreign champions fought. My favorites were Andre Panza from France and Angelo Valente, who was world champion in super welterweight, middleweight and super middleweight and sold out the PalaLido on May 6, 2000 fighting Melvin Murray of Canada in the Kickboxing Superstars event. Angelo won by conquering the WKA middleweight world championship. Despite my busy schedule, I’ve always found time to practice kickboxing. Ever since I decided to get in the ring, I’ve been training six days a week. In Milan I train at the Kick and Punch Downtown Milano (in Via Vivaio 1) with Angelo Valente. In Rome I go to the Team Liberati gym to train with Massimo Liberati. I do two sparring sessions a week. When the day of the fight approaches I avoid exchanging punches and kicks to avoid the risk of getting injured.”

The Night of Kick and Punch 2023: tickets, matches and all the info

For the evening of 4 February at the PalaLaserra, tickets cost 40 euros (ringside) and 30 euros (tribune). To buy them, the indications are on the Kick and Punch social networks. During the event, a match on the distance of four rounds of three minutes each valid for the Italian kickboxing title with the rules of the K-1 style in the 81 kg category between Emanuele Lulaj and Flavio Fumagalli. The federation is the Federkombat, within which the Lega Pro Italia works. In the muay thai bout, Diego Fornacciari will challenge Amro Ghanem on the distance of the three rounds of three minutes each. In muay thai it is allowed to strike the opponent with punches, kicks, elbows and knees, but when the opponent is on the ground the action must be stopped. In boxing, two very popular athletes in Lombardy will fight over the distance of six rounds: the former Italian Under 22 lightweight champion Francesco Paparo (as a pro: 1 win and 1 draw) will face the Moldavian Vitale Spinu while the Moldovan super middleweight Vadim Gurau (7 wins and 6 losses) will challenge the Bosnian Nerdin Fejzovic.

