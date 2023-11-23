Dhe Deutsche Börse is reforming its selection indices. As she announced late on Wednesday evening, individual stocks in the DAX family indices may in future have a weight of up to 15 percent. Previously this limit was 10 percent. The stock exchange follows the vote of market participants. They had had a few weeks to think about it. According to the stock exchange, 63 market participants took part in the survey, including two private investors. A majority of 62 percent voted to increase the limit.

It is an important signal to the market. In a survey a year and a half ago, a majority of 58 percent were against the higher limit. As a result, Linde, at that time the company in the DAX with the highest market capitalization, whose shares were regularly affected by the cap, left the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on February 27th – a deep turning point for it and the DAX. The fact that the company that investors consider to have the most future potential disappears from the stock exchange listing has not yet happened in Frankfurt or other stock exchanges. The gas manufacturer Linde is also a specialist in the future topic of hydrogen. It is now only listed in New York and is a member of the S&P 500 index there. The index, which has a very broad spread of 500 values, has no cap at all. The currently heaviest stocks, Apple and Microsoft, each have a weight of around 7.35 percent, Linde around 0.5 percent.