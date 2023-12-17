Davigo: “In Brescia they don't always understand things”

«Not only did I not commit crimes, but I did my job: the secret would have been if I had told the CSM “there is an investigation with these names”, and not “look, they are not carrying out an investigation in Milan”. But given that a Brescia doesn't always understand things they condemned me.” She said it Piercamillo Davigo to Fedez's “Muschio Selvaggio” podcast. To then make a comparison, quoted by the Corriere della Sera: “If a fisherman catches a 15 kilo pike and they photograph it in the provincial newspaper, is it the fisherman who takes center stage or the pike who is big? I don't make judgements, but in my case I was a pike who brought prestige”.

The president of the First Commission of the CSM Enrico Aimi defines in a note “embarassing” Davigo's statements and states that a file has been “prepared to protect all the magistrates of the capital of the district of Brescia”.

According to Aimi, a lay councilor elected from Forza Italia, “what Dr. Piercamillo Davigo said during the now well-known radio interview, 'in Brescia they don't always understand things, which is why they condemned me', is an attack on autonomy and to the prestige of the judiciary, as well as an act denigrating the work carried out in the judicial offices of Brescia, even more inappropriate given the ongoing pending trial. It is surprising that a magistrate, with so much experience behind him – adds the layman of the CSM and president of the Commission – issues statements of this nature which not only undermine the credibility of the judges involved, but of the entire judicial order”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

