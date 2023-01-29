A 25-year-old boy died while hunting. Davide Piampiano died, shot in the chest with a rifle shot, near Mount Subasio, in the province of Perugia. The sad episode took place on January 11 in the countryside of Assisi, while he was hunting wild boar. Now there is a turning point: the carabinieri have carried out a precautionary custody order in prison issued by the investigating judge of Perugia against a man, residing in Assisi, identified as the alleged perpetrator of the murder.

The judge of the preliminary investigations in fact considered “there are serious indications of guilt for the crime of voluntary homicide with possible malice”. This is Piero F, 57, who would have shot thinking he was aiming at a wild boar. The man, who is now in Capanne prison, was a dear friend of the family, so much so that Davide called him “a second father”.

According to the reconstruction of the Perugia prosecutor’s office, the 57-year-old would have left the boy dying for at least ten minutes, without rescuing him, only worrying about altering the scene so as not to appear to be responsible. It was initially thought that the shot had been fired accidentally by the 25-year-old himself. But the real dynamic was quite different.

At the scene of the accident, which took place on January 11, the carabinieri seized, in addition to the telephones, weapons and clothing of those present, also a GoPro that the victim used to publish its contents on social networks. And it is precisely from the analysis of the GoPro images that the truth about what happened emerged. The footage, particularly crude and dramatic, made it possible to establish that the fatal shot was certainly not fired by Pimpiano’s rifle following a fall, but by that of another person also engaged in the hunt.

The man, realizing what happened, according to what can be understood from the video, tried to sidetrack the investigations by altering the state of the places, unloading Piampiano’s weapon, getting rid of his rifle and his hunting jacket and above all by failing to call rescuers promptly, warned only after several minutes by another young man, who was hunting with the other two. For this reason, the intentional hypothesis of murder was brought forward against the 57-year-old, having “with his choice not to call for help immediately, he accepted the risk that the affected person could die”.

Davide was a well-known young man in Assisi. After graduating in Economics from the University of Perugia, he worked in the family hospitality business, the restaurant-pizzeria “Il menestrello”. He played football and was also a DJ. When her mother Catia learned of her friend’s arrest she felt bad: “It’s not possible, he was like a father”.