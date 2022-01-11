The president of the European Parliament died during the night David Sassoli. His spokesman Roberto Cuillo gave the news in a tweet. Sassoli died on 1.15 January 11 in the Oncology Reference Center of Aviano, in the province of Pordenone, where he was hospitalized. “The date and place of the funeral will be announced in the next few hours,” the spokesman wrote.

Sassoli had been hospitalized since last December 26th. Yesterday, in a note, his spokesman, Roberto Cuillo, had announced: “The President of the European Parliament has been hospitalized in a hospital in Italy since 26 December. This hospitalization was necessary due to the occurrence of a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system. This is why any official activity of the President of the European Parliament is canceled “.

Sassoli had already had to cancel all institutional commitments from September to the beginning of last November, due to a “bad” pneumonia due to the Legionella bacterium, as he himself had announced in a video. The president of the European Parliament had been hospitalized for several days in a hospital in Strasbourg, until the doctors had allowed him to return to Italy to continue treating pneumonia. Then in November there was a relapse. Last month Sassoli announced that he would not reapply as head of the European Parliament. And next Thursday it was scheduled

David Sassoli, who would have turned 66 on May 30, was born in Florence. Professional journalist since 1986, he was deputy director of Tg1 from 2006 to 2009. Elected European parliamentarian for the Democratic Party in the 7th legislature, he was head of the Pd delegation within the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats. Re-elected at the 2014 European Championships, he was Vice President of the European Parliament from July 2014 to May 2019.

He reapplied to the vote on May 26, 2019 in the constituency of central Italy and was re-elected with 128,533 votes. On 3 July 2019 he was elected president of the European Parliament, the seventh Italian to hold the office, with 345 votes on the second ballot. On 15 December, one month after his mandate expired, he announced that he would not reapply for the presidency of the European Parliament in order “not to divide the pro-European majority”.

Having moved as a child to Rome, due to the work of his father, a journalist, Sassoli trained in the tradition of democratic Catholicism, taking an interest in scouting, in particular in the Italian Catholic Guides and Scouts Association. In the 1980s he had participated in the experience of the Democratic League, a political reflection group led by Pietro Scoppola, Achille Ardigò, Paolo Prodi, Roberto Ruffilli.

The president of the European Parliament was married to Alessandra Vittorini, architect, daughter of urban planner Marcello Vittorini, at the top of the Superintendence of Archeology, Fine Arts and Landscape of L’Aquila since 2015, with whom he had two children, Livia and Giulio.

the election of his successor, for the second half of the legislature.