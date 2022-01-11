They couldn’t be happier! Maricarmen Marin and her partner, television producer Sebastián Martins, celebrated their daughter’s first month. The little girl was born on December 10, 2021. The television host shared images of the special evening with her Instagram and Facebook followers.

Maricarmen Marín celebrates her daughter’s first month

The celebration was very intimate. In the images published on social networks only the baby is seen surrounded by her parents. For the event an impressive arrangement of balloons was raised, made in earth colors, floral decorations, butterflies and a gigantic number “1”. In addition, several tables with goodies were placed, such as muffins, cookies, cake-pops and a cake with the little girl’s name written in gold.

Maricarmen and Sebastián posed happily while holding their daughter in a tender hug. The singer published the postcard on her social networks Facebook and Instagram.

“Happy birthday Micaela!”, Wrote the television host in the description. “Pretty daughter, we love you infinitely. We are there for you for life. Today was an unforgettable day “ , he concluded after tagging his partner.

Maricarmen Marín happily shared the tender family moment on social networks. Photo: Facebook

The first photoshoot of Maricarmen Marín’s daughter

The television host shared through Instagram stories that her baby would have his first photo shoot. Excited, she said that the images would be captured by a professional specialized in infants. Sebastián Martins was also present.