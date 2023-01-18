David Ospina underwent surgery: Al Nassr medical report

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
David Ospina, in celebration of his attendance.
Screenshot @ssc_sports
The Colombian underwent surgery after suffering an elbow injury.
January 17, 2023, 08:36 PM
The injury of David Ospina last weekend, in the match that his team, the al nassr, drew goalless against Al Shabab, in the Saudi Arabian League, set off the alarms of the Colombian National Team and also those of his club. This Tuesday, the new medical part after surgery was known.
The first report delivered by Al Nassr reported that Ospina suffered a fracture in one of the bones in his right elbow and would initially have been disabled for about six weeks.
Ospina, operated
The club reported that Ospina was traveling to Spain to undergo surgery to speed up the recovery process with a view to ending the season and a possible start to the South American qualifying round in March.
Well, this Tuesday the club reported news and informed that the Colombian goalkeeper was already intervened.
According to the report, Ospina was satisfactorily operated on his elbow. He was operated on in Madrid by the surgeon Manuel Leyes and the doctor Antonio Foruria, under the supervision of the club's medical services.
Now the goalkeeper begins his rehabilitation stage with a view to returning to competition as soon as possible and in the best condition. "The special rehabilitation program will start in the next few days," the club says.
PAUL ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
@PabloRomeroET
