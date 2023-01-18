The Mexican actress Laura Zapata is in our country filming the third part of The Worst of My Weddings, a film in which she stars with maricarmen marin and where he actsn Carlos Casella and Ismael La Rosa.

Two weeks ago, the diva confirmed that she would arrive in Lima for the new installment of the film that she directs Adolfo Aguilar, where she will play the relentless judge Leonor again. “The film will present my character, who falls in love with a very handsome Peruvian. My son (in fiction), who is Gabriel Soto, does not believe that he is in love with me. It is a very delicious comedy of entanglements, ”added the actress remembered for her characters in soap operas such as: ‘Maria mercedes‘.

“Friends, I’m happy here recording,” the “soap opera villain” is heard saying in a house located in La Punta, Callao, in what are the first rehearsals and where she is seen together with Maricarmen Marín and the heartthrob Ishmael La Rosa.

Zapata, whom we recently saw in the reality show always queenswhich issued Netflix, beside Lucia Mendez, Sylvia Pasquel and Lorena Herrera, is in the middle of the controversy. As recalled, Méndez announced that she would sue her, as well as Pasquel for having called her “unemployed.”

It was on December 15 that Lucía Méndez announced that she had decided to initiate legal action in civil, criminal and administrative matters against her classmates always queensLaura Zapata and Sylvia Pasquel, who would have affected his image with the statements that have been made against him for more than a month. Apparently Méndez’s legal measure would consist of protective measures.

With Lucía Méndez, Sylvia Pasquel and Lorena Herrera, in Siempre Reinas.

Now, while the possibility of the entry of veronica castro to the second season of always queens, given Lucía’s refusal to continue, Zapata enjoys our country in a filming that is taking place in various parts of the capital.