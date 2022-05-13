David Ospina: is the option to go to Real Madrid revived?

The future of goalkeeper David Ospia is uncertain for now. The Colombian National Team guard, whose contract with Napoli ends in the middle of the year, would be looking at options for next season, and among them, according to reports in Europe, is the possibility that he go to Real Madrid.

This version is not new, it has been circulating in the Italian press for a long time. The closeness of Carlo Ancelotti with the Colombian goalkeeper, whom he directed at Napoli, opens up a great possibility.

Ancelotti wants Ospina, according to press

Well, precisely, the new information indicates that Ancelotti himself has already made the request to Florentino Pérez, the head of the white club, to carry out talks.

Carlo is said to want Ospina to have a great alternative to starter Thibaut Courtois so he can rotate the bow when he sees fit.

Real Madrid would also consider putting the current second goalkeeper, the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, on loan.

‘Corriere dello Sport’ says that it is “difficult” for the Colombian to extend his contract, which expires on June 30 with Napoli.

Another team that would be interested in Ospina for next season is Inter Milan.

