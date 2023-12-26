David Ospina, back to the League? Interest from Atlético Nacional revealed

Atlético Nacional is urgently looking for a goalkeeper. After the departure of Kevin Mier to Mexican football, the club enters the market to look for its new goalkeeper, and that is where the name of David Ospina.

Ospina, goalkeeper of the Al Nassr from Arabia, has had an adverse 2023, with little activity, with a long injury that kept him off the court for months.

His stay in Arab football has not been what he expected for the experienced goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team.

Just in the last call for Nestor Lorenzo He was back in the National Team after a year away.

Do you think about Nacional?

Now, his name is again being heard strongly as a possible reinforcement of Atlético Nacional in the Colombian league.

According to journalist Juan Felpe Cadavid, from Caracol Radio, the purslane team has already made a formal offer “in accordance with the Colombian market” to be able to sign the goalkeeper. Now the club would be waiting for a response.

Other press versions indicate that the operation is complicated given the salary that the goalkeeper currently has in Arabia, which is unattainable for a League team, so it would depend on Ospina's sacrifice to return. It is also said that the green team has other options in case David's signing becomes unattainable.

Atlético Nacional has already made a good offer consistent with the Colombian market for David Ospina and is waiting for the response. ⏱️ — Juan Felipe Cadavid (@JFCadavid) December 26, 2023

David Ospina, Colombian goalkeeper.

David Ospina's football career began at Atlético Nacional in 2005. From his first season as a professional he took his place in the first team and quickly became a leading goalkeeper in Colombian football.

At the international level it has cut short Nice, Arsenal, Naples and Al NassrHe is also a figure and symbol of the Colombian National Team. At 35 years old, he could return to the club of his origins.

