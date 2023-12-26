Another toast to the old rockers of El Secante

Their teammates use social networks, they ask them to pose for a selfie, they live glued to their mobile phones and collecting cards of Zubizarreta and Sanchís sounds like Chinese to them. The football of today is far from what Diego Segado, Francisco Carrillo and Juan Carlos Ceballos knew firsthand as young people, three players who are twice the age of the youngsters in the locker room and between the three of them have more than a century of life. The goalkeeper, the center back and the full back of Minerva, respectively, are the old rockers of El Secante, they say goodbye to 2023 as active players and with the New Year's resolution of promoting to the Third Division with the team from the Cartagena de Alumbres county council.

Francisco Carrillo, who everyone calls Franklin, doesn't want to get used to the day he hangs up his boots. He was born 39 years ago in the Santa Lucía neighborhood, he spent his entire formative years in the '82 World Cup and for him soccer was always a hobby, and not a way to make a living. He continues for the love of the ball, much less for the money he once received in exchange. «It was another time. I would come home from school, grab my sandwich and go to the square to play soccer with my friends. Nowadays I miss that street player, that mischief that the street gave you,” he says.

The law in the late eighties and early nineties was clear: “If it rained, the next day you knew you weren't playing the game because the field was muddy. Now you see all the facilities with artificial grass, you come from where you come from and it is wonderful,” says the defender during the time of Esperanza in Third and Soho in Preferente. He is currently serving his eighth season at Minerva. “I came with a promotion and I want to say goodbye with a promotion” this season to Third. A family man and professional diver in a fish farm in San Pedro del Pinatar, “I am lucky to have free afternoons and weekends to train and play,” says Franklin.

“What I notice most,” Franklin acknowledges, “is the physicality.” He is central and has to defend forwards in their twenties, elusive and very fast in the Preferente Autonómica, the sixth category of Spanish football. The one from Santa Lucía is looking for the tricks to fulfill the ninety minutes. “I have to use cunning, positioning, putting pressure on the forward because I am 1.90 meters tall…”, he admits.

That's how they see it

Diego Segado, Local Police, 41 years old

“My brother tells me every day: 'Don't you get tired of lying on the ground?' “I can't imagine myself without my gloves.”

Francisco Carrillo, 'Franklin', Diver, 39 years old

«I have to defend elusive young people, but I use cunning. “I want to say goodbye with the promotion.”

Juan Carlos Ceballos, Soccer Coordinator, 40 years old

«If I leave it now I know I'm going to regret it, because I'm excited and I'm physically fine. Every year I take stock»

The incombustible Diego Segado also refuses to throw in the towel, who at 41 years old is on his way to toasting another 2023 completed on the playing fields. He was born in Canteras and defines himself “as a youth player,” he jokes. He has changed up to “27 times” from one team to another, from La Unión, El Algar, La Aljorra, Churra and Bala Azul, among others, to currently being the second goalkeeper and at the same time his teammate's goalkeeping coach. : the owner Carlos Molina. “We're doing well and we have our differences as to who scores who and gains the coach's trust,” he explains.

With the 2002 Honda Civic



He changed clubs a lot and was always curious to know the philosophy of each of his coaches. But what Segado never changes are the habits that have always accompanied him since his beginnings, when he listened to the games on the radio, “if you were loose you went to the bar that had Canal Plus and then you watched the Estudio Estadio summaries.” Today he preserves those customs. «In 2002, when I finished my youth years, my father gave me a Honda Civic. It has 462,000 kilometers on it and I still use it to go to El Secante.

They miss street football, they grew up in muddy fields and think artificial grass is “wonderful”

His idol was Zubizarreta and he usually watches summaries of the best saves of Cañizares, Oliver Kahn and José Francisco Molina to motivate himself. And as a professional his highest level was in Second B, when he was called up for twenty days with Cartagonova FC and only made his debut in the President's Cup. «I already knew what there was. At 23 years old he already had the position of Local Police [en La Unión]. I've been in football longer than I have left. My brother usually tells me: 'Don't you get tired of lying on the ground?' », he confesses.

Like Franklin and Diego Segado, Juan Carlos Ceballos, 40, also believes that the culture of effort is beginning to be lost in today's football and everything focuses on shortening deadlines and obtaining a prize. He says it, who was an under-19 international and came through the Espanyol youth team. “He trained with the first team when he was 16 and the respect for people like Pochettino was maximum,” he remembers.

The codes have changed. «Before, it was internalized that the young man, the youth player, was placed in the center of the rondo, helped to take the goals and to me, for example, it did not occur to me to go to drink water before the more veterans. “Those were different times,” says this full-back who for almost five seasons defended the Efesé shirt and wore the captain's armband. Today he is coordinator at the Santa Ana soccer school, where he also has a technical school. «If I leave it now I know I'm going to regret it because I feel good and excited. Every year you take stock. I want to continue,” says Ceballos.