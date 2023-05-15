He America managed to advance at semifinals of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MXbut not before suffering in the second leg of the quarterfinals against Atlético San Luis. In the midst of this situation, ESPN commentator David Faitelson harshly criticized the performance of the Coapa team in the match and stated that the Eagles they would not lift the title due to their “very poor” football.

According to the journalist, the St. Louis Athletic it was much better than him America in the game, and the soccer demonstration of the Azulcrema team was very deficient. The messages of david faitelson They were not well received by the azulcremas fans, who reminded him of the blow he received from Cuauhtemoc Blanco in Veracruz after criticizing the team.

Despite the criticism, América managed to advance to the next phase of the tournamentbut you will need to improve your performance if you want to be successful in the competition.

The opinion of david faitelson might not be shared by everyone, but it is a sample of the demand that is had in Mexican soccer and the passion that it arouses in fans and experts of Mexican football.