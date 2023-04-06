Mexico City.- It was recently learned that David Faitelson will be one of the journalists who will appear in the new project, ‘Third Degree Sports’of the national company Televisaso many people were against him for leaving with his former competition having worked for Aztec TV.

days ago the communicator who now works for ESPN He gave his reasons why he accepted the proposal to go out with other tall personalities such as Denise Maeker, andre marin, Javier Alarcon, Alberto Lati, Maria Jose Gonzalez and Alexander of the Rose.

However, the criticism does not stop against the controversyor journalist that once again he has to appear in a filming of social networks to clarify that he is not a “traitor” as several users point out. This was what he said david faitelson In the video he posted today:

“I don’t work for TelevisaI charged a single penny in Televisamy contract is with ESPNI have a contract with Walt Disney Company andin the United States and they are the ones who control my income. Make it clear to them,” she begins.

number two to me ESPN He is lending me, as if I were a soccer player, for four programs, only, ESPN agreed with Televisa so that I could do this program. They looked for me and I told them the one they have to talk to is ESPNnot with me”.

“What I am doing is not treason in any way, I do not know treason, those who know me well know that I have a noble heart and that I have a mind capable of looking anyone in the eye, without any fear, because I don’t owe anyone,” he concluded. david faitelson.

“For those who accuse me of being a traitor for my appearance in Televisa… Do not be confused, I am not like others”, reads the text of the publication that the communicator presented this Wednesday.