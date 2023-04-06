Culiacán.- The girl from Sinaloa recently married she was surrounded by people she trusted when it occurred to her to make a strong statementwithout imagining that her husband would listen, for which her reaction went viral.

The trending video captured in Culiacán, Sinaloa was filled with comments upon seeing the gesture of a girl who made a spontaneous revelation, without imagining that her partner was behind her, for which they were shocked.

It was through the ‘@katiaguzmana’ account, where the peculiar story was released, since the girl decided to share that she lived with her newly-husband through the Chinese social network, TikTok.

When the bride and groom decide to marry their partner, sometimes they are full of obstacles due to the economy, differences when organizing the wedding, however, when they are determined to say yes, they face everything.

A young woman, in a funny way, when she was in the middle of her wedding ceremony, after giving herself up at the altar, made a strong statement in front of the guests.

Since the woman in game mode pointed out that ‘tied up’ her boyfriendsubsequently showed the ring, referencing that they had to stay together since they were married.

However, when she made the shocking revelation, her husband was behind her, so surprisingly he turned to see herto find out what was going on.

The scene was filled with thousands of interactions since the creator of the content decided to put the theme ‘Hermano te caí la Ley’ from ‘Tigres de Santa Ana’ in the background.