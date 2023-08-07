Almost a hundred activities will be carried out in a total of six different scenarios that include dramatized visits and a multicultural dinner at the Siyâsa site. and Sevilla on August 24; David de Maria on the 26th; and Natalia on the 27th in three free shows that will take place in the Plaza de España starting at 11 pm. This was presented this Sunday by the councilor for Festejos, Amparo Belmonte, together with the mayor, Tomás Rubio, and the mayor of Culture, María Turpín.

On that same stage from the 23rd and also for free there will be a tribute to Abba by ‘Essencial the Music of Abba’; a pasodobles concert by the Municipal Music Band and the local group Retropop on the 25th; a Rociero show by Charo Trigueros on the 28th; the World Orchestra on the 29th; and Miami Show on the 31st.

In parallel, other performances will take place in the so-called Youth Zone of Campo de la Era with the performance of ‘DJ’s’ or in the Capitol Theater with the Zarzuela Anthology on August 26 and the Ars Nova Choir on August 27. The ‘ Monologues of the Magdalena’ will take place on the 29th in the Gabriel Celaya auditorium with Commander Lara, Antonio Traviño and David Navarro.

Popular activities will not be lacking either these days with the traditional Tío de la Pita parade and subsequent fireworks display on the 23rd, the musical Diana on the 24th and the orchard procession with the image of the patron saint, which will be held this year as a novelty in the afternoon after a Eucharist at 6:30 p.m. That same day the celebration of the Meabe-Red Festival is planned in a place that has not yet been determined.

On Sunday the 27th, in the morning, the Carrera de Autos Locos will be held, organized by the Los Dormis Cultural Association, and in the afternoon there will be the traditional parade of floats with the participation of comparsas and distribution of toys. On Monday the 28th, in the Paseo Ribereño, the Rice and Rabbit contest will take place with the participation of comparsas and ciezana families.

On the other hand, every day there will also be nocturnal visits to the Siyâsa site with a theater show and even a multicultural dinner that has been prepared for the 27th starting at 8:30 p.m.