“Do not be afraid”. The Pope repeated it at least a dozen times in the brief homily that he celebrated this Sunday before the myriad of young people gathered in the Tagus Park in Lisbon, in the framework of the massive mass he officiated on the fifth and last day of the Conference Youth World Cups (WYD). He appealed to Francis for the courage and drive of young people to build a just and peaceful future. A “dream” that the “old” Pope wants to share with them. He warned them against selfishness and before saying goodbye to Lisbon he made an appointment with them in Seoul, revealing that the capital of the Asian country will host the next WYD, number 41.

It was the end point for a five-day pastoral visit with many lights and some shadows in which Jorge Mario Bergoglio demonstrated that, at 86 years of age, he has been able to face his health crisis with some energy after two recent hospitalizations. At all times he tried to be close to the tens of thousands of young people from different countries who accompanied him in recent days and to whom he said goodbye, inviting them to be “love surfers” and to continue challenging “big waves” like the one they have faced in this global event.

In these intense days, the Pope cried out for peace in Ukraine and in the world and once again called for an inclusive Church open to all; in private, he asked for forgiveness in his name and in that of the Church for the sexual abuses committed by the Portuguese clergy in the last 70 years after hearing the painful stories of some of his almost 5,000 victims; he urged young people to be wary of social networks; he visited the sanctuary of Fatima for the second time and celebrated a massive vigil and Via Crucis. He also faced strong criticism for the high cost generated by his visit, more than 160 million euros according to some estimates.

At nine in the morning on a sunny and windy Sunday a mass concelebrated by more than 600 bishops and 3,000 priests of the 10,000 who arrived in Lisbon from all over the world began. In an emotional Eucharist before a fervent tide of faithful, Francis said that a “flash of light” is needed in the face of “so much darkness” and asked young people not to “get carried away by discouragement” and “continue with their dreams of changing the world”.

“Friends, allow this old man to share with you, young people, a dream that I carry inside: it is the dream of peace, the dream of young people who pray for peace, live in peace and build a future of peace”, he said with a smile. . He confidently looked up at those young people “who want to change the world and fight for justice” to actively and passively ask them “not to be afraid.”



Massive acts were repeated during WYD in Lisbon, with the Pope trying to get his message as close as possible to young people,



He did so in a brief homily that he delivered in Spanish, seated in his place at the altar, under a gigantic cross excavated in the center of the enormous structure built for the occasion on the banks of the Tagus and next to the Vasco de Gama bridge, a gigantic space renamed the Field of Grace. A million and a half pilgrims had gathered there, more than 100,000 Spaniards, according to data provided by Vatican Media, citing the figures handled by the Portuguese authorities themselves.

Present and future



As in previous days, the Pope read part of the text he had written, until he decided to improvise some of his messages, always centered on that idea of ​​active youthful courage. I am speaking face to face with young people who “put enthusiasm and creativity into life, but it seems to them that it is not enough” and to whom “the Church and the world need rain, as the earth needs”. “They are the present and the future, and today Jesus tells you: do not be afraid,” Francis repeated, inviting everyone to observe a moment of silence to repeat these words to each other in the depths of their hearts.

The Pope wanted to highlight how “beautiful it is to have lived together” at WYD in Lisbon before encouraging young people to “shine and listen” and again to do so “without fear” when resuming their daily lives. And he insisted that “a flash of light” is needed to provide “hope to face so many darknesses and daily defeats that assail us in life.”

However, he warned that being luminous “does not mean putting yourself under a spotlight” but rather “stop being selfish to do works of love.” “We become luminous, we shine when welcoming Jesus we learn to love like him”, said the Pontiff, who urged the faithful to “listen to Jesus” and to be “beware of selfishness disguised as love” and concluded his homily with the same phrase with which he began: “Do not be afraid.”