Music | “Just a little money and everything is fine” – Haaveammat’s representatives are in dire straits, and Antti Autio tells what scares him

“The industry is tough, and you can’t be lulled to what is. No one has promised me anything”, says Antti Autio.

The Finnish artist’s life is currently as uncertain as autumn weather. Antti Autio, who rose to wider popularity from indie music, is used to it. Now he is harassed by his colleagues.

SUoman the artist is in danger. An artist living on gigs in Finland is in particularly great danger.

In addition to the Finnish government’s cutting plans, international changes are shaking the industry, and the entire artistry may be threatened.

“It’s a little scary,” he admits Antti Autioone of the most interesting Finnish artists of the moment.