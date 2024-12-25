David Broncano is the big surprise for the night of the 31st. For the first time he will broadcast the famous chimes from Puerta del Sol. He will do it for RTVE together with his star collaborator in The Revolt LalaChús.

But Broncano will have another companion during that atypical, fun and exciting night. His girlfriend, actress Silvia Alonso, will be behind the scenesgiving support to David, as he told in an interview with Lecturas magazine.

Silvia, who is promoting with Paco León for the film Without instructions, has said: “I will be there, in Puerta del Sol, and I hope to eat all the grapes. I don’t like places with a lot of people, but I’m curious to live this experience.”

Although she hates the cold, the actress says she will love being there next to her boyfriend. “I’ll have to dress warmly but yes, “I’m going to love being there,” has recognized Readings.

Silvia Alonso and Broncano, in ‘The Revolt’. RTVE

Silvia went to the set of The Revolt the last day of the season, before the Christmas holidays, where he joked with the publicclaimed her role as an actress and refused to kiss her boyfriend, although they did shake hands.

The presenter from Jaen, who He will turn 40 on December 30and Silvia, 34 and born in Salamanca, have been together for almost four years.