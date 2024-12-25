The National Police has managed to save the life of a baby in Alicante, just six months oldwho was at home and could not breathe.

The events occurred in the northern area of ​​the city, where a patrol received an urgent notice from Room 091, as a baby had severe breathing difficulties. When they arrived at the home, they were able to see that the newborn was motionless, with purple lips, showing no signs of reaction and having breathing difficulties, to which one of the agents quickly grabbed him and turned him over on one of his forearms, applying the Heimlich maneuver.

Within a few seconds, the infant began to breathe normally, cry and regain his usual color, since the airways had been able to be freed thanks to the aforementioned maneuver, explains the Higher Headquarters in a statement.

The coordination and quick action carried out in the resuscitation maneuvers, they highlight, “were decisive in saving his life.” Thus, the agents, while waiting for the arrival of the SAMUR, were stimulating the baby to keep it stable.









After a few minutes, with the arrival of the health workers, they performed a first examination of the baby, where they found that he had almost 39 degrees fevergas and obstruction due to mucus, so he was moved with his mother to the Alicante General Hospital, where he remained under observation for a few hours until the doctors were sure that his life was not in danger.

Training to save lives

The National Police emphasizes that it maintains “constant training throughout its professional career” by teaching courses in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, on the use of defibrillators, as well as other first aid maneuvers such as the aforementioned Heimlich maneuver. In this way, they obtain the necessary knowledge to be able to apply it in case of emergency at any time they are required, whether or not they are on duty.

The Heimlich maneuver is a quick first aid procedure to treat asphyxiation due to airway obstruction superiors. It consists of placing the baby face down on your forearm so that the baby’s head is lower than your chest. Hold your head in the palm of your hand, on your thigh. Do not cover the baby’s mouth or turn his neck. Using the palm of your other hand to give up to five slaps between the shoulder blades.