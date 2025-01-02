01/02/2025 at 08:25h.





















The bells are now a matter of two, no matter how much the rest of the networks continue to run the roulette of presenters, probable, improbable, from home, from abroad. Broncano has had to wear a bow tie to extinguish the ‘Pedroche effect’, which he has been leading for three years, whether pregnant or not.

The presenter of ‘La Revuelta’ and Lalachus achieved what seemed impossible, saving the furniture of a politicized public based on irreverence, jokes and even greetings to their box neighbors. Not even the expectation for Cristina Pedroche’s dress, unbeatable for three bells, could maintain its brilliance in the face of the novelty of La 1, which leads the audiences for the bells with 5,642,000 viewers and 33.1% share, compared to 32 .6% share of Antena 3.

Television consumption increases this year, but the leadership of Broncano and Lalachus also confirms that the viewer is bored with a stagnant, almost outdated format; the revolutionaries of the past are the reactionaries of the future. Pedroche invented an incentive that stirred up the hornet’s nest on Sol’s balconies, but Broncano had to arrive through Tío Pepe’s roof so that not even the mother’s milk would shine on her jeweled dress. Without robe, without Yousi and with red socks included.