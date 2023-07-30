David Bechkam and Victoria: the eccentricities that fill the patience of their neighbors

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
David Beckham and Victoria.
The former English footballer wants to give himself certain luxuries at his residence.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
david beckham He does not change for anyone after fulfilling his dream of signing Leo Messi at Inter Miami. However, his joy is not total because home issues do not allow him to fully enjoy.
(You may be interested in: Antonela Roccuzzo enraged: unexpected reaction after being pushed with Messi in Miami)
His mansion in the Cotswolds, a rural district of England, is the center of controversy these days, due to the criticism made by some of his neighbors.
Works that bore the neighbors
It is due to the “useless” works that Beckham and his wife Victoria intend to carry out in the surrounding area, as revealed by the British media The Sun.
The outlet reports that what the couple wants is an orchard, a giant greenhouse and even a new road with direct access to his mansion.
Apparently the athlete has already obtained permission from the town hall to build the greenhouse and the orchard, but he is still waiting to be able to advance the road.
Their neighbors accuse them of putting pressure on the city council to approve their requests without taking into account that it may affect the other inhabitants of the area.
“These requests from the Beckhams have not stopped since they moved. They never seem to be satisfied with what they have, which is a good trait in some ways, but not when it’s done at the expense of the community,” said one of the neighbors annoying
“They’ve been complaining for years. There’s always a lot of traffic, especially on Fridays and Mondays, when people come and go. And since there’s only one lane from the main road, there can be traffic jams in front of the house. I think their plan building another road on his property is just to avoid that traffic,” says another Beckham neighbor.
