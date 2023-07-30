Sunday, July 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

David Bechkam and Victoria: the eccentricities that fill the patience of their neighbors

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 30, 2023
in Sports
0
David Bechkam and Victoria: the eccentricities that fill the patience of their neighbors

Close


Close

david beckham

David Beckham and Victoria.

David Beckham and Victoria.

The former English footballer wants to give himself certain luxuries at his residence.

david beckham He does not change for anyone after fulfilling his dream of signing Leo Messi at Inter Miami. However, his joy is not total because home issues do not allow him to fully enjoy.

(You may be interested in: Antonela Roccuzzo enraged: unexpected reaction after being pushed with Messi in Miami)

His mansion in the Cotswolds, a rural district of England, is the center of controversy these days, due to the criticism made by some of his neighbors.

See also  Video: James Rodríguez's great goal that gave Al Rayyan the victory

Works that bore the neighbors

Since 1999 the famous British couple has been married.

Photo:

Instagram: @davidbeckham

It is due to the “useless” works that Beckham and his wife Victoria intend to carry out in the surrounding area, as revealed by the British media The Sun.

The outlet reports that what the couple wants is an orchard, a giant greenhouse and even a new road with direct access to his mansion.

Apparently the athlete has already obtained permission from the town hall to build the greenhouse and the orchard, but he is still waiting to be able to advance the road.

Their neighbors accuse them of putting pressure on the city council to approve their requests without taking into account that it may affect the other inhabitants of the area.

“These requests from the Beckhams have not stopped since they moved. They never seem to be satisfied with what they have, which is a good trait in some ways, but not when it’s done at the expense of the community,” said one of the neighbors annoying

“They’ve been complaining for years. There’s always a lot of traffic, especially on Fridays and Mondays, when people come and go. And since there’s only one lane from the main road, there can be traffic jams in front of the house. I think their plan building another road on his property is just to avoid that traffic,” says another Beckham neighbor.

See also  French Championship: Nice returns to victories with a difficult victory over Angers

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#David #Bechkam #Victoria #eccentricities #fill #patience #neighbors

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result