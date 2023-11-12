At 17 years old, David Alonso makes dreams come true. The pilot, born in Spain but with a Colombian mother, is just two races away from certifying the best participation by a national rider in the history of the motorcycle world championships.

The young man of Aspar Teamthe youngest on the Moto3 grid, and who has already won the honor of being the best rookie of 2023, faces in the next two weekends (Qatar GP and Valencia GP) the opportunity to fight for the title of his category, the penultimate one at the top of MotoGP.

And with the challenge of coming back on his mind, as he did in his first victory in August, when he went from 28th place (the last) to first in the British GP, the driver of the moment spoke with EL TIEMPO.

In the talk, the illusion of the boy who feels that he has arguments to give Colombia its first title in a motorcycle world championship.

Pilot David Alonso in action. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool

David Alonso, the rider who has won the most races (4) in the Moto3 World Championship…



(Smile) Yes, it is true that we have had a good streak of races and that makes us very happy in the team. The truth is, I believe that the success of the moment has to do with the fact that we have prepared very well for the summer break: out of five weeks I only rested one. In the rest of the days I was training as much as I could and always with the hope that the second half of the season would be even better than the first.

And it has been…

Before starting the year I knew that the second half was going to be harder because there were more races, and indeed it has been. I truly believe that those hours that I invested in the summer have been key to the great performance that I am having. Luckily, with the team we have managed to reach a very good level and we continue fighting there.

He is already the best rookie of the year… but do you think he has a chance of being the Moto3 champion?

Being the rookie of the year is very exciting for the team and for me, but the numbers don’t lie and the possibility of winning the world championship is alive. I still think that we still have a lot to learn, they have been different countries, different climates in which the conditions have not been very easy, and all the races are different. The Asian tour has been quite an experience and in the remaining races I will try to fight for victory because the fight for the championship is real. You have to keep a cool head.

What do you analyze about the two remaining races: Qatar and Valencia?

The one in Qatar is a circuit that I do not know and to tell the truth it does not resemble the model of the European circuits. In Valencia I already have experience, so we hope to adapt much better and be able to obtain results that bring us closer to the great objective.

In the last podiums you have sung the anthem and now they know it as the ‘parce’… Has your relationship with Colombia been changing?

Phew, I’m very proud that the anthem has already been played four times. I hope it can be heard at the end of the championship, for now I officially know, which makes me very happy because I feel more and more connected with Colombia. In truth, I have felt very happy and grateful to see so much support from Colombians.

What do your parents say about what is happening?

They are as happy as I am, it is true that this is just the beginning of the professional career, but the satisfaction that they and I have has been unique.

Why did you decide to renew for another year with the Aspar Team?

We signed for one more year because I feel very supported in the team, I always count on all its members and I honestly believe that we still have a lot to give.

Marc Márquez, six-time MotoGP winner, came out to congratulate you on your victory in Thailand, what did he say?

Marc Márquez is a reference for me and the world. Since I was little I saw him pilot and demonstrate his mental strength, of course I have also noticed him not only as an athlete, but also as a person. He is my role model and it was very pleasant that he came there in Thailand to congratulate me and tell me that he “can do it.”

The allusion to the world championship seems obvious.

And can be…

