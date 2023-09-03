The Colombian of Spanish origin David Alonso (Gas Gas) has achieved another victory by beating the Moto3 Catalan Grand Prix on the Barcelona/Catalonia circuit, ahead of Spanish Jaume Masiá (Honda) and Turkish Deniz Öncü (KTM).

Alonso beat the Spanish Jaume Masiá (Honda) by just 76 thousandths of a second, with the also Spanish Jose Antonio Rueda (KTM), third, after the Turkish Deniz Öncü (KTM) was penalized with six seconds, for pulling the Spaniard at the same point David Munoz (KTM).

The Spanish Daniel Holgado (KTM) continues to lead the world championship, despite falling when he was fighting for the podium with the rest of his rivals and entering twenty-second at the finish line, with 161 points, thirteen more than the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (Husqvarna)which was fourth.

the dutch Colin Veijer (Husqvarna)), one of the protagonists in the Catalan event during the previous days, was the first negative news prior to the race, suffering a fractured left foot in his fall on Saturday during training, which will probably prevent him from also being in the San Marino Grand Prix next week.

With this loss, with Romano Fenati sanctioned with starting last and doing a “long lap”, precisely for bothering Veijer in the second classification, the Moto3 test began, in which the author of the “pole position”, the Spaniard Ivan Ortolá (KTM), could not stop the impeccable start of the Turk Deniz Öncü (KTM).

The Turk came out like an exhalation, ahead of Iván Ortolá, the Australian Joel kelso (CFMoto) and the Spanishl Jaume Masia (Honda), while the world leader, the Spanish Daniel Holgado (KTM), lost three positions at the start and went from eleventh to fourteenth.

David Alonso celebrates his first podium. Photo: Jorge Guerrero. AFP.

In the first lap a group of eight riders was already formed that achieved some advantage over the rest of the “pack”, which was not surprised and quickly hooked on the breakaways, as did Jaume Masiá when he saw that Deniz Öncü could escape in solitary, so he decided to go without further ado to Ivan Ortolá.

At the pace of several fast race laps on the second lap, the main group stretched out completely and Jaume Masiá decided to take action and overtake Deniz Öncü in the hard braking at the end of the straight at the start of the third lap.

But in that leading group were all the important riders in the category and, in addition to Jaume Masiá and Deniz Öncü, in their wake were David Alonso, Joel Kelso, Iván Ortolá, José Antonio Rueda, Daniel Holgado, who was already ninth, Tatsuki Suzuki, David Muñoz or Ayumu Sasaki, among others.

One lap later, at the beginning of the fifth lap, David Alonso (Gas Gas), winner in Great Britain despite starting from the last position, was already setting the pace of the race in front of the main group.

By then the Italian Romano Fenati had already served his long lap penalty and began to climb from the penultimate position, only ahead of the only female in the competition, the Spanish Ana Carrasco (KTM).

With David Alonso setting the pace of the race, the championship leader was already fifth, but the changes in that group proved to be a constant lap after lap, with options to lead the race for almost everyone in the group.

On the eighth lap Deniz Öncü, winner of the previous grand prix, held in Austria, regained the lead, trailed by barely four tenths of a second by all the favorites in the category, with the leader Holgado now in his wake, but with Jaume Masiá and David Alonso very aware of their behavior.

From the fourteenth lap the main group was reduced to fourteen riders, from Öncü to the Japanese Ryusei Yamanaka (Gas Gas), without anyone leaving the slightest hint of doubt about aspiring to the fight for the podium until the end of the test .

Öncü, leader again from the eighth lap, remained firm in that position, while his rivals did nothing but constantly overtake, which could be a benefit for him, with two riders such as David Muñoz and José Antonio Rueda warned by Race Direction that they could be penalized for exceeding the layout limits more than what is provided for in the technical regulations.

On the sixteenth lap, with two laps to go, Jaume Masiá once again assumed the “role” of leader, while Öncü touched the fairing of his motorcycle to that of Daniel Holgado, although without major consequences, since both continued in the leading positions of the group.

The pilot David Alonso, born in Spain, but who runs for Colombia. Photo: Red Bull Content Pool / Jorge Guerrero. AFP Agency.

And it was like that because a few moments later Daniel Holgado was back in the lead, followed by David Alonso, Jaume Masiá, Deniz Öncü and David Muñoz.



The last lap began with an authentic recital of overtaking without concessions between all the drivers, but the limits of physics played more than one trick with the world championship leader as the first protagonist, as Daniel Holgado crashed in the “brawl ” final.

Holgado was later followed by the mishap involving the Turkish Deniz Öncü, who in the last corner of the last lap threw the Spanish David Muñoz, who went to the ground, while he entered third, although he was penalized almost immediately with six penalty seconds and moved up to twelfth place.

Ahead of him, David Alonso starred in a spectacular overtaking, holding off Jaume Masiá’s attack and overtaking David Muñoz before he crashed, to get the second victory of his sports career, after Great Britain.

With the fall of Muñoz and the suspension of Öncü, the third place on the podium went to the Spaniard Jose Antonio Rueda (KTM), while Daniel Holgado was able to recover his bike and finish twenty-second, which left him without adding a single point, although he continues to lead.

The Japanese Ayumu Sasaki finished in fourth position, with Iván Ortolá, the fastest in practice, tenth, Xavier Artigas (CFMoto) in thirteenth place, the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (KTM), seventeenth, David Salvador (KTM), twenty-first , David Almansa (KTM), twenty-fourth and Ana Carrasco twenty-seventh.

