The city, which had been targeting middle-class Chinese buyers so far, has weathered faltering sales, Chinese currency restrictions, pandemic lockdowns and public anger over China’s growing influence in Malaysia..

But its future is now threatened as real estate developer Country Garden Group faces financial difficulties and a massive $196 billion debt..

Country Garden, long considered financially sound, in August reported record losses for the first half of the year.

On Saturday, the Chinese company obtained a reprieve to temporarily relieve it from the pressure of its huge debts, with its creditors agreeing at the last minute to reschedule a critical maturity due to it, which allows it to avoid financial stumbling..

But she was not completely out of danger, as next week she faces two loan interest payments of $ 22.5 million that she did not pay in August. And if she is unable to pay them, she may face a financial default situation with the expiration of the grace period granted to her for thirty days on Tuesday..

Chinese Zhao Bojian, 29, from Henan Province, who bought an apartment out of 26,000 available in Forest City for about $430,000 five years ago, says he hopes that “Country Garden will be able to overcome the financial difficulties it is facing.”“.

“If nobody comes to Forest City, we won’t be able to do business here,” he notes“.

The project was launched under the Chinese “Belt and Road” initiative. There are currently 9,000 residents in Forest City, far short of its target of 700,000 residents.

During the day, construction workers move about in the city, but at night the deserted four-lane highway is silent.

And there are only a few lights from the windows in the evening from dozens of towers in the city.

On the street, closed storefronts affixed to each other court papers demanding payments. While littering the floors inside.

Private area

This city, located across from Singapore, in the state of Johor, was one of the ambitious gambles of the Chinese giant.

A security guard confirmed to AFP that not many buyers live in this city. And they bought apartments in it for investment.

And in a showroom for potential buyers, a completed model of the city on four artificial islands, a far cry from its current state. Signs were posted in Mandarin, Malay and English.

Previous governments opposed granting residency to expatriate investors, and criticized the project as being built for foreigners only.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim intervened to try to save Forest City. Last week he announced the creation of a “special fiscal zone” and benefits including a special income tax rate and multiple entry visas.

But observers question the feasibility of this.

Bernard Oh, Coface’s chief economist for Asia and the Pacific, says the pressure on the Chinese company to pay off its creditors “may have an impact on its ability to complete real estate projects abroad.”“.

“ghost town“

The city is a three-hour drive from the capital, Kuala Lumpur, and attracts visitors to see its majestic towers or to buy duty-free alcohol.

Dinesh Raj Ravindaran, 32, who lives in Singapore, came for the “alcoholic drinks“.

“I will not stay here, it’s a ghost town. The road is dark and dangerous, and there are no lights in the streets,” he says“.

Most of the traffic in the city consists of foreign workers – mainly from Bangladesh and Nepal – who guard the towers, sweep the roads or maintain the forests..

At an artificial sandy beach where families come to picnic under the coconut palms, a sign warns potential tourists of crocodiles.

And at a 45-storey tower, an official says only two floors are occupied while the rest are for sale.

“I came here for a vacation after watching TikTok videos,” said Nurziwah Zamri, 30, from Malacca state.“.

“If you ask me if I will live here, the answer is no“.