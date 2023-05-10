The controversy continues. Dayanita He starred in dozens of headlines when he announced his sudden departure from “JB en ATV” after five years working with Jorge Benavides. Although she clarified that she has no problems with the famous comedian, the comic actress once again generated controversy after referring to the contract she had with her previous television house. Given this, Karin Marengowife of the comedian and producer of the program, came out to deny what she said and clarified that her absence was not due to a resignation.

Production of “JB en ATV” denies Dayanita’s version

Karin Marengo, current wife of Jorge Benavides, spoke with a local media about the latest statements that Dayanita gave on national television. The woman, who integrates part of the production of “JB on ATVs”, He clarified that the comic actress did not resign from said space, as he had previously indicated, but that they decided to separate her from the program due to the bad behavior she had.

“I think they are getting off topic, I think it is irrelevant to know if he has a contract or not, or how much he earns, that is something private and he was always paid on time. We must focus on why she left the program and Dayanita committed several acts of indiscipline and, therefore, we were forced to remove her”, he detailed for Trome.

Dayanita talked about her departure from “JB en ATV” in “El reventonazo de la Chola”. Photo: Composition/Capture America TV/Broadcast

Karin Marengo questions Dayanita’s behavior

The producer of “JB en ATV” made reference to the comments he gave Dayanita in the “El reventonazo de la Chola” program and expressed his discomfort in a recent interview. The wife of Jorge Benavides He rejected the attitude of the comedian and marked his distance.

“It is not right for him to speak well of the place that gave him so much work, to let something slip. We have always treated her with great respect,” Karin Marengo recently commented. However, she wished her luck in the projects she may have in the future.

Dayanita worked with Jorge Benavides for 5 years. Photo: Composition LR/Instagram Capture/Dayanita/ATV

Dayanita was invited to “El reventonazo de la Chola”

In a recent edition of “This is war,” Dayanita and Ernesto Pimentel met face to face after the comedian revealed that she was in negotiations with the creator of Chola Chabuca. In this way, the picturesque character of América TV commented that the former member of “JB en ATV” would have a special appearance on his comedy show every Saturday.

“He’s coming to ‘Reventonazo’ for the first time, Dayanita. Here we begin the conversations about whether she comes or accompanies us (…) I am very happy to have her on the program. Thank you, I feel that behind your story there is a person who has not given up and that life will allow us to tell you how we met,” she said.

After having shown his disagreement with Dayanita for not having “spoken well” about the place that gave him work “J.B. on ATVs”. Karin Marengo said the following: “It is irrelevant to know whether or not he has a contract, or how much he earns, that is something private and he was always paid on time. We need to focus on why he left the show.”.

Dayanita told her truth with Chola Chabuca. Photo: LR file

Dayanita reveals that Jorge Benavides was upset after entering “La casa de la comedia”

In an interview with the “Al sixth day” program, Dayanita spoke about her participation in the YouTube space “the house of comedy”. Along these lines, the Peruvian artist caused controversy by revealing that her former boss Jorge Benavides was uncomfortable and disagreed that she recorded content for the digital program.

“They were for many reasons. Yes, yes (problems increased), the truth is that there were some small inconveniences when she avoided still entering here. I tried to talk but still no. I had wake-up calls, but we have to work. I feel that the YouTube channel is not a competition for a television program, ”she commented the comic actress.

