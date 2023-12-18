NAfter his serious injury, David Alaba received great sympathy from his teammates at Spanish soccer record champions Real Madrid. “We are with you, my brother,” wrote national player Antonio Rüdiger on the X platform (formerly Twitter). “I love you,” Toni Kroos said and decorated his message with three hearts. “I love you brother. I am always with you. Get well soon!” was Jude Bellingham’s message.

The 31-year-old central defender Alaba tore a cruciate ligament in his left knee on Sunday evening during the 4-1 home win in the league game against Villarreal FC. His club announced this just under an hour after the final whistle. The former Munich player will undergo surgery in the coming days and his participation with Austria in the European Championships in Germany (June 14th to July 14th) is in danger. Austria will face France, the Netherlands and a play-off winner in the preliminary round.

In the home win over Villarreal, with which the Madrilenians took the lead in LaLiga for at least one night, Alaba was substituted in the 35th minute due to injury. During a duel he twisted unhappily, and then limped off the pitch supported and in pain. Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke of “very sad news”.

Real pushed FC Girona out of the top spot by one point, but the surprise team can regain the lead in Monday's game against Deportivo Alaves. The goals for Real were scored by former Dortmund player Bellingham (25th minute), Rodrygo (37th), Brahim Diaz (64th) and Luka Modrić (68th). The German professionals Kroos and Rüdiger were in the starting line-up in Madrid.