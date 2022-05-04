The 2022 has been quite controversial in terms of shows, the first case occurred between Chris Rock Y Will Smithwho had an altercation over a joke made at the ceremony of the oscars. And now, it was the turn of the comedian Dave Chappelle, who was apparently attacked by a person who was at one of his shows.

The suspect in such an attack is named after Isaiah Lee, approximately 23 years old. The user faces previous charges for crimes with a deadly weapon, this being a kind of ejection knife. Bail for him is currently set at about $30,000.

It is reported, that Dave suffered the attack of read just before leaving the stage during the event at the hollywood bowl, being his approach a kind of tackle to be able to reach him and submit him. Given this, the guards managed to get rid of him. Fortunately, chappelle was not injured, but read he had to be taken to a hospital.

Dave Chappelle just got attacked on stage pic.twitter.com/E4gAfmkPgQ — Hoodville (@Hoodville_) May 4, 2022

It is worth mentioning, that everything happened while the festival of Netflix is ​​a Joke Festwhich would also feature other comedy greats like Chris Rock. Among the audience was the actor Jamie Foxxwho was one of the first to help Chapelle regain his composure, thus affirming his respect for the comedian.

Here are his statements to chappelle:

This man is an absolute genius. We have to make sure to protect it at all times. For every comedian that comes out here, this means everything. You are a genius, you are a legend. I thoroughly enjoyed the show and we’re not going to let anything happen to you.

editor’s note: With these kinds of scandals, it is preferable that the security be stronger, since terribly worse things can happen. It is a relief that nothing has happened beyond a hit. Now it remains to wait to see if the attacker will press charges.

Via: rolling stone