King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima laid a first wreath at the National Monument on Dam Square in Amsterdam on Wednesday evening. For the first time in two years, the public was again present at the National Remembrance Day. This was not possible in the two previous editions due to the corona measures. The speech on Dam Square was given by Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema.

In addition to the royal couple, Prime Minister Mark Rutte (VVD), President of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp and several representatives of groups of war victims were also present in the capital. After the two minutes of silence, nineteen-year-old Tieme de Laat gave a lecture. Historian Hans Goedkoop gave the May 4 lecture in Amsterdam’s Nieuwe Kerk earlier in the evening.

Words Halsema

Halsema also gave a speech on Dam Square. The Amsterdam mayor referred to a bombing raid in the capital, which killed 44 people during World War II.

“The bomb was a harbinger. Three days later, Rotterdam was hit by the heaviest bombardment in history. On May 14, 1940, the people of Rotterdam lost hundreds of fellow citizens. A proud port city lost its ancient heart.” After the Rotterdam bombing, the Netherlands lost “freedom, democracy and the rule of law”, according to Halsema.

The mayor of Amsterdam also drew a comparison with the war in Ukraine. “Now that there is war on our continent again, memories of torture and oppression are coming back. The pain that never really went away makes itself felt again.” The suppression of war “prompts us to show willpower,” Halsema said. “The strength to comfort true sorrow, to build up what is devastated. To never forget who we lost.”

Commemorations elsewhere in the Netherlands

The theme is this edition ‘freedom and connectedness’† In addition to commemorating the victims of the Second World War, the speakers will reflect on the current situation in Ukraine. According to the National Committee for 4 and 5 May, the war in the country shows how vulnerable freedom is and how important it is to promote the interests of ‘freedom, democracy and the rule of law’.

There were also public commemorations in other places in the country. In Rotterdam, Mayor Ahmed Aboutaleb spoke at the war memorial De Boeg and wreaths were laid in the House of Representatives in The Hague. It is estimated that there are now about 4,500 memorials and monuments in memory of persecuted groups, victims or a war event that took place in the area. Many of those places held a public commemoration on Wednesday.