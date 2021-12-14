Cinthia Gutiérrez, daughter of the popular Tongo, and Katya Mauri, daughter of the cumbia singer Rossy War, have come together to demonstrate their talent to the public. Through videos on TikTok, the young women who are now friends perform fun choreographies that have caught the attention of many netizens and the followers of Peruvian artists.

Both have decided to follow in the footsteps of their parents in the artistic world; however, they are not exclusively dedicated to the genre of cumbia. For her part, Cinthia Gutiérrez has ventured into pop and urban genre. She, on several occasions, has assured that she wants to build her career on her own merits.

Young women’s TikTok videos already exceed 33,000 views on the popular platform . They have performed choreography to the rhythm of the song “Dynamite” by the South Korean band BTS and the song “No”, Tongo’s daughter’s latest musical project.

Tongo supports her daughter

In conversation with El Popular, Tongo expressed his support for Cinthia Gutiérrez, who is making her way as a singer. “I will guide and support her in this difficult world of the artist, I know it will be a great one because it has talent to spare ”, Expressed the Cumbiambero.

Katya Mauri wants to be like her mother, Rossy War

The young daughter of Rossy War and Tito Mauri revealed that as a child she began to feel her penchant for art , which is why he now admires his mother more and wants to be like her.

“I started with my mother since I was little. I love to dance, later I discovered that I liked singing and later I decided to be a great artist like her. I uploaded my dancing and singing videos on TikTok, I currently have 55,000 followers and I appreciate it, ”said Katya Mauri for En boca de todos.