In Europe, the Premier League in particular is famous for its traditional Boxing Day on Boxing Day (December 26). It is a must-attend event for many families who come together in the stadium or in front of the TV. And the league does not want to do without that in 2022, despite the football World Cup that had only just ended. And so the Premier League clubs not only have to compete in the round of 16 of the League Cup before Christmas, but also in the league on December 26th. There are seven games in total. The pay-TV channel Sky broadcasts more than ten hours live in Germany in conferences and individual games. The 17th match day is scheduled to open at 1.30 p.m. with Brentford FC versus Tottenham Hotspur. Four matches will kick off at 4 p.m. At 6:30 p.m. Aston Villa hosts Liverpool FC, at 9 p.m. Arsenal plays West Ham United.

The pay station offers Boxing Day for streaming for EUR 24.99.