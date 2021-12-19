Darts Darts star Fallon Sherrock admits to cheating on pub crowd: “I love it”

Sherrock tries to navigate the streets without being identified.

Darts broken glass roofs Fallon Sherrock is a star in Britain, but he is not always recognized in a pub, for example.

“Sometimes when I’m in a pub, people ask if I want to play darts with them. If they don’t know who I am, I’ll answer that I’m not very good, ”says Sherrock, whose World Cup contract was starting on Sunday, says The Guardian.

So he’s cheating on the pub crowd.

“Yes, I love it. I did this last few months ago. Before [koronaviruspandemian] lockout I did so constantly. Just for vitos or a drink. Then [ottelun jälkeen] they say, ‘Oh, you’re actually pretty good.’ And I say, ‘Google me.’ ”

Sherrock, 27, says she always has a mask and blonde hair hidden under her hat when moving in public places. Yet he is identified from time to time.

“Every time I go somewhere, someone recognizes me. As soon as I take off my hat, the staring begins. And I’m just eating my burger here. ”

Sherrock rose to the spotlight two years ago when she was the first woman to win a male darts World Cup. Sherrock survived the third round at the time.

More success has come especially this year. Last September, she was the first female player to reach the finals of the PDC Federation Tournament, the Nordic Masters. In the final, Sherrock lost to the world champion and the current third on the world list Michael van Gerwenille erin 11–7.

In November, Sherrock made it to the semifinals of the grand slam. The tight struggle ended in second place on the world list Peter Wrightin 16-13 victory.

Sherrock’s own list ranking is “only” 94th. The low ranking is due to the fact that he has never managed to get a tour card for PDC professional tournaments. A few of the biggest tournaments she gets into are invited or through the success of women’s tournaments.

The tour card has 128 players, and only a few seats open each year through qualifiers. For example, Finland Marko Kantele managed to get a tour card a few years ago.

Sherrock will play his first-round match in the World Cup on Sunday in the evening matches starting at 9 pm Finnish time. He will meet a 57-year-old Steve Beatonin, which is ranked 43rd.