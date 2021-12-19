For the second consecutive day, New York has seen a record number of coronavirus infections since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Washington Post yesterday there were 21,908 new infections, the highest number ever recorded, surpassing the previous day’s record of 21,027 new infections. What is worrying above all is the speed with which there has been an increase in cases, with a rate of positivity that doubles every three days. “We have never seen such a thing,” tweeted Jay Varma, health adviser to Mayor Bill de Blasio.