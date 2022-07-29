The judo tournament he won at thirteen, his past as a defender and selfies: there are many curiosities about the young Belgian striker
Small note for commentators and fans: it says “De Kètlar”, accent on the second ‘e’, with a direct tone. A surname so difficult that it even made it difficult for chair judges in tennis tournaments around the world, because before becoming the star of Bruges – and the future Milan playmaker – Charles De Ketelaere put on a show with a backhand. On Youtube there are still some videos of when he was playing.
