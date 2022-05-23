With Peter Wright as reigning world champion, the darts year is in full swing. Below we list the most important tournaments of this year. Exact dates for the tournaments in November and December are not yet known.
May
26 Premier League Play-Offs in Newcastle
27-29 Dutch Darts Championship in Zwolle (European Tour 9)
June
3-4 US Darts Masters in New York
13-14 Players Championship 14 and 15 in Niedernhausen
16-19 World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt
June 24 and 25 Dutch Darts Masters in Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam
July
1-3 European Darts Match Play in Trier (European Tour 10)
8-11 Players Championship 16-19 at Barnsley
16-24 World Match Play in Blackpool
August
3-5 Players Championships 20-22
12-13 Quensland Darts Masters in Townsville
19-20 New South Wales Darts Masters in Wollongong
26-27 New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton
September
2-4 Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest (European Tour 11)
9-11 German Darts Open in Jena (European Tour 12)
16-18 World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam
24-25 Players Championship 23-24 in Hildesheim
30 Players Championship 25 in Dublin
October
1 Players Championship 26 in Dublin
2-8 World Grand Prix in Dublin
14-16 Gibraltar Darts Trophy in Gibraltar (European Tour 13)
22-23 Players Championship 27-28 at Barnsley
27-30 European Darts Championship in Dortmund
November
† Grand Slam of Darts at Wolverhampton
† Players Championship Finals in Minehead
December
