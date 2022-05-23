With Peter Wright as reigning world champion, the darts year is in full swing. Below we list the most important tournaments of this year. Exact dates for the tournaments in November and December are not yet known.

May

26 Premier League Play-Offs in Newcastle

27-29 Dutch Darts Championship in Zwolle (European Tour 9)

June

3-4 US Darts Masters in New York

13-14 Players Championship 14 and 15 in Niedernhausen

16-19 World Cup of Darts in Frankfurt

June 24 and 25 Dutch Darts Masters in Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam

Gerwyn Price (l) and Jonny Clayton won the World Cup of Darts in 2020, the tournament in which national teams compete against each other. © PDC



July

1-3 European Darts Match Play in Trier (European Tour 10)

8-11 Players Championship 16-19 at Barnsley

16-24 World Match Play in Blackpool

August

3-5 Players Championships 20-22

12-13 Quensland Darts Masters in Townsville

19-20 New South Wales Darts Masters in Wollongong

26-27 New Zealand Darts Masters in Hamilton

September

2-4 Hungarian Darts Trophy in Budapest (European Tour 11)

9-11 German Darts Open in Jena (European Tour 12)

16-18 World Series of Darts Finals in Amsterdam

24-25 Players Championship 23-24 in Hildesheim

30 Players Championship 25 in Dublin

The World Series of Darts in Amsterdam. © FERDY DAMMAN



October

1 Players Championship 26 in Dublin

2-8 World Grand Prix in Dublin

14-16 Gibraltar Darts Trophy in Gibraltar (European Tour 13)

22-23 Players Championship 27-28 at Barnsley

27-30 European Darts Championship in Dortmund

November

† Grand Slam of Darts at Wolverhampton

† Players Championship Finals in Minehead

December





