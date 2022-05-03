The principle of “dart” is summarized in the agreement of a group of people to pay each of them a certain amount every month or week, and then wait for the turn according to the lottery, which was conducted, a process reserved for people who are not able to collect money.

Trust is the basis of this solidarity financial process that brings together several individuals for the purpose of saving, and it is also associated with the obligation to pay the specified installment without delay to maintain this joint saving and avoid problems between the participants.

A moral obligation

According to Imad Ghazal, an economist and financial mathematician, DART is a symbiotic financial system based on a moral obligation among Moroccans.

Ghazal confirmed, in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”, that this process has implications in the religious, social and economic fields.

He added: “This phenomenon often spreads among family members or neighbors of the same neighborhood, and sometimes also among co-workers, in implementation of the principle of solidarity in the face of moments of distress,” noting that “a group of society avoids dealing with banking institutions, which made it innovate its own financial systems for several purposes, including savings.

And the researcher in the world of contracting and work continued, “From a religious perspective, there was controversy regarding Dart, but the jurists settled the discussion, as as long as these amounts do not carry interests or services paid for them, there is nothing wrong with them, since they include benefits for people while preserving their capital. “.

The value of this type of saving varies according to the ability of each group and according to its functional or material level, as resorting to this process helps to face certain social or financial conditions, especially on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or school entry, for example.

Ghazal pointed out that “DART” may face obstacles, especially in the time of epidemics and the economic problems that accompany them, as it is difficult for some individuals to commit to their share of the financial contribution, especially with the loss of work and the rise in prices, which leads to problems that may end with unfortunate results.

Solidarity Economy

Moroccan experts in sociology and economics include the “lot” within the social solidarity and solidarity that characterize Moroccan society, so that the rich cooperate with the poor, and the affluent facilitates the tasks of the needy.

In this context, Al-Hussein Al-Farwah, professor of economics, said to the technician, “The Lord is a beneficial person, and metaphorically we can say that the Corona crisis was an opportunity for the emergence of the values ​​of solidarity, cooperation and social solidarity in Moroccan society in an unprecedented way, a crisis with which tested recipes did not work, neither the liberal system was able To find a balance, and neither the interventionist state in the economy was able, with its circumstantial policy, to bear the weight of accumulating and accelerating shocks, and thus an opportunity exists for the development of the social and solidarity economy, as a third parallel path and not as an alternative.

Al-Farwah continued, in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “Since ancient times, solidarity and social practices are well-established and rooted in Morocco, as is called the “condition” that guarantees the imam of the tribe, or zakat, or water khatrat and others.

He explained that “these practices are based on the values ​​of synergy, solidarity, cooperation and interdependence between members of society to achieve common interests among them, and therefore this type of practice is not far from Moroccans.”