Though Horizon Forbidden West has been out for a few months, players continue to get lost in the game world discovering lots of details about its setting and much more. Undoubtedly the title of Guerrilla Games it’s really packed with details that players love to discover on their outings.

One of them posted a video on Reddit: the player managed to reach the top of the highest mountain thus making a surprising discovery. The level of detail of Horizon Forbidden West is such that if we look very closely from the top where the user has climbed, we can see 4 of the 6 Collolungo present in the game.

The Collolungo are scattered throughout the game map, but from that height it is possible to see them in the distance without problems. Below you can view the incredible video posted by the player.



We remind you that Horizon Forbidden West is available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Source: GameRant