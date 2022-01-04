From his arrival toInter, Matteo Darmian he amazed everyone with his attitude and performance on the pitch. Protagonist last season with some key goals for the Scudetto victory, this year too he confirmed himself. This is how the Nerazzurri winger spoke to de The print:

Will Darmian be hard to regain the starting position?

“In a team like Inter it is normal for there to be competition in every position, right from the start of the season. The task of the players is always to put the coach in difficulty.”

On the pitch, are you aware of the show you are giving away?

“We too, during matches, feel what transpires. We have fun and feel good together. We are a group that has created something important from various points of view: mentality, desire to win and the ability to suffer in delicate moments.”

Do you recognize yourself in the profile of the serious footballer who works hard to stay at high levels?

“When you don’t have talent over the top, you have to have ambition and determination. I have to thank the players who were in the first team when I came to Milanello. Champions like Maldini, Gattuso and Costacurta instilled in me the desire to work. It was a great school. “

Does returning to play a stone’s throw from home (Rescaldina is just 25 km from Milan) help?

“Definitely. You can feel the proximity of the effects. I have kept a lot of knowledge from the time of the oratory, where I started playing coached by my father Giovanni. They are my old friends. I often return to visit them”

In this golden moment she only needs to return to the national team

“It would be an honor to find the blue again. I remember the 2014 World Cup as an unforgettable experience. For now, however, CT Mancini has made different choices. And they have all been spot on. Thinking about the play-offs in March, the pole that I hit in the 2017 play-off against Sweden. I was left askew. This time Italy he made it after the great European Championship “

January 4, 2022 (change January 4, 2022 | 08:44)

