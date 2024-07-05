Good news for all action-RPG fans, as Instant Gaming has recently put all three Dark Souls chapters on sale, starting with Dark Souls Remastered which enjoys an excellent 52% offallowing you to save over 20 euros compared to the original list price. If you are interested in purchasing it, simply click on this address.

Dark Souls Remastered is available on sale atincredible price of only 19.51 euros (15.99 euros + VAT). Also available Dark Souls II: Scholar of the First Sin at only 16.62 euros (13.62 euros + VAT) and Dark Souls III Deluxe Editionon sale at only 38.48 euros (31.54 euros + VAT). We remind you that in all cases these are the Steam versions of the respective titlesso we recommend that you first install the appropriate client to launch the game correctly.