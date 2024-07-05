Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Romanian Daniel Isaila led Khorfakkan’s training at the club’s subsidiary stadium in preparation for the new season, in the presence of Dr. Ammar Alai Al Naqbi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and members. The players passed medical examinations before traveling to the external camp.

The club is expected to sign three foreigners, in addition to the Brazilian Lorenzi, and the Uzbek Azizbek Amanov. Matheus Oliveira was previously signed from the Portuguese League, and the technical committee is intensifying its efforts to complete the deals of players from citizens, foreigners and residents.

Khorfakkan will continue training until the date of travel to Serbia to set up a camp and play a number of friendly matches with various European teams.