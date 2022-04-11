Knowing that Dark Souls III It has been completed in a thousand ways by now (with a battery, bananas or voice commands, for example) it shouldn’t surprise us so much that someone has come up with another exhilarating way to complete the adventure, namely without walking.

To accomplish this feat, YouTuber ymfah disabled the controller’s left stick walking action mapping and chose the bandit as the starting class to follow a strategy all along the way: use weapons to proceed. The normal attack of the dagger is for moving slowly, and the aiming of the bow is for turning.

Obviously this way of playing gives rise to a number of drawbacks: for example, it is not possible to get off a ladder because the left lever does not work, so you just have to jump across the gap. However, this results in the character’s death if the difference in height is large. Not only that, but to continue you need to use different cheats and glitches. In short, this is by no means a walk in the park. Below you can take a look at the video of the incredible feat.

FromSoftware’s latest game to be released recently is Elden Ring which has set a number of records. In this regard, if you find yourself in difficulty, at this link you can take a look at our complete guide.

Source: Destructoid