Rome – Fabio Fognini advances in the tournament of Montecarlo, the first Atp 1000 on clay of the season.

The Ligurian beat in three sets with the score of 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknechgiving himself a very hard second round against the reigning champion, the Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas.

