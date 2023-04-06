Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

A fire broke out in a building of Vladimir Putin’s Russian Defense Ministry in central Moscow. This was reported by the Russian state news agency mug on Wednesday evening (05 April 2023).

“A fire has broken out in one of the Ministry of Defense buildings. Intense smoke is observed from a window on the third floor,” a spokesman for the Moscow Fire Brigade told the agency.

A fire broke out in Putin’s War Ministry. © Sergei Bobylev/imago

Fire in Putin’s War Ministry in Moscow: Dark plumes of smoke from the third floor

According to him, the fire was rated the second (higher) severity level out of a possible five. It is currently being determined what is burning and where the fire started. “There is thick smoke and high temperatures on the burning floor,” said the rescue services representative.

A defect in an electrical line was given as the cause of the fire, the Russian state agency reported mug citing a representative of the emergency services. No people were injured in the incident. The fire in the Russian Ministry of Defense building was German Press Agency (dpa) deleted after a short time.

In April 2016 there was already a fire in one of the buildings of Putin’s Ministry of Defense covering an area of ​​3,500 square meters. The roof collapsed.