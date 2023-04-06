Home page World

From: Raffaella Maas

Regular coffee consumption is part of everyday life for many people. Researchers have now discovered what effect this habit has on the brain.

Frankfurt – With a per capita consumption of 162 liters per year, coffee is the absolute favorite drink of the Germans. Coffee is not only enjoyed because of its taste. The caffeine it contains makes us feel more alert and focused. The caffeine stimulates the heartbeat and the intestinal function and thus has noticeable effects on the body.

Study examines the effects of coffee consumption on the brain

But coffee consumption not only has positive effects: As researchers at the University Psychiatric Clinics (UPK) Basel and the University of Basel have now discovered, regular coffee consumption also has an impact on the brain structure. As part of a study 20 young and healthy people who also regularly drink coffee in everyday life were examined.

The test subjects were given tablets to take twice for ten days. In one of the study periods the tablets were caffeine tablets, in the other the tablets were inert. During the study period, you should also avoid any caffeine intake outside of the study. At the end of each ten days, the subjects’ gray matter volume was determined by brain scans. The sleep quality of the participants was also examined in a sleep laboratory using brain wave measurements.

A study has now found that drinking coffee restricts certain brain structures. (Iconic image) © IMAGO/ Wirestock

Gray matter and sleep quality: This is how caffeine affects the brain

Gray matter is part of the central nervous system and is found in both the brain and spinal cord. It consists of countless neurons that together form a network and control many brain functions and all functions of the central nervous system. This means that this area is responsible for basic functions such as motor processes, motivation, drive and mental performance.

The study by the UPK Basel and the University of Basel provides a clear result. Caffeine consumption had no effect on sleep. The gray matter is different. After ten days without caffeine, gray matter volume was greater than after the same period of time with the caffeine pills. The biggest change was seen in the area of ​​the brain central to memory function.

Study evaluates caffeine consumption: “Not necessarily negative effects on the brain”

Although caffeine appears to reduce the volume of gray matter, after just ten days of caffeine withdrawal, the subjects regenerated it significantly. “Our results do not necessarily mean that caffeine consumption has negative effects on the brain,” emphasizes Dr. Carolin Reichert, co-head of the research team at UPK Basel. Obviously, however, daily caffeine consumption changes cognitive performance, which should at least give rise to further studies.

The results of the study do not mean that coffee is inherently harmful to humans. Coffee consumption does not only have negative effects. Actually should People who drink coffee regularly have a lower risk of dying at an early age. Studies have found that. Nevertheless: Coffee should be consumed in moderation, especially by people with high blood pressure. (rrm)