In the universe of celebrities, few stories so genuinely capture the hearts of fans as the recent revelation of Darinka Ramirez about the close relationship between his daughter Luana and former soccer player Jefferson Farfán. The young businesswoman and model has shared moments through her social networks that highlight her strong parent-child bond, which generates admiration and positive comments among Internet users.

What did Darinka Ramírez say about Luana and Jefferson Farfán?

In her most recent story on Instagram, Darinka Ramírez published a video that quickly became the center of attention. In it, Luana appears crawling happily while familiar voices echo in the background. Ramírez herself said: “She wants to be a baby again and with daddy”. With this she reveals the joy and affection that Luana feels for her father, Jefferson Farfan.

Darinka Ramírez's tender message to Luana, daughter she shares with Jefferson Farfán

Darinka Ramirez He took advantage of the diffusion that his social networks give him and dedicated some moving words to his daughter. “Luana Sophia, your name describes you. My happy and so loved girl, how incredible and inexplicable is a mother's love. I will take care of you until my last breath and mommy will always be there for you. I love you my little Lu”reads the Instagram post.

Besides, Ramirez shared a photograph that shows Luana with her older sister, Mailaén Farfán. Thus, she highlighted the union and affection that exists between the sisters.

Jefferson Farfán: how did your family receive the news of your fourth daughter?

The family of Jefferson Farfan, especially her mother Doña Charo Guadalupe, has welcomed little Luana with open arms. The images circulating on social networks demonstrate the joy and love that surrounds the girl. Cuto Guadalupe, Farfán's uncle, expressed his happiness in this regard and highlighted Luana's similarity to her family, in addition to the good understanding between Darinka and the girl's grandmother. “A good relationship is very important, even more so when there is a child involved”he claimed.

What did Jefferson Farfán say after introducing his fourth daughter?

“I had one more blessing. A year and two months ago, I had a daughter named Luana. Beautiful. Grateful for life. I have tried to keep a low profile because I did not want to expose my daughter, as she has exposed herself at times to my children and, well, I am very happy. My family and my daughter's mother too. Grateful for life and the beautiful daughter it has given me. I hope they meet her soon,” said Jefferson Farfán when showing her daughter to the world.

Recently, Jefferson Farfán decided to organize the first photo session with his daughter Luana Sophia and shared it on his digital platforms. “You are my true love, illuminate my existence, I love you with all my being”, commented the star known as 'La Foquita' in the publication in which she is shown with her daughter.