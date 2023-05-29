Minawi wrote on his Twitter account: “I call on all our honorable citizens, the people of Darfur, old and young, women and men, to take up arms to protect their property.”

Minawi explained that “the attacks on citizens have multiplied, and many do not want the safety and rights of citizens and deliberately sabotage national institutions.”

He stressed, “We, the struggle movements, will support them in all cases of defense.”

The leader of the Sudan Liberation Movement, Minawi, was appointed in May 2021 as governor of Darfur, and he was among the signatories of a historic peace agreement in 2020 with the transitional government that was formed after the overthrow of the Omar al-Bashir regime in 2019.

Since April 15, the conflict between the army led by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces led by Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has resulted in hundreds of deaths, the displacement of more than a million people internally, and the flight of more than 300,000 people to neighboring countries.

According to ACLED data, the death toll since the outbreak of the fighting has reached 1,800 people, most of whom were killed in the capital and in the city of El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur.

Sudan is witnessing the sixth day of a one-week ceasefire that was agreed upon with the mediation of the United States and Saudi Arabia, but the two parties to the conflict repeatedly accused each other of violating it.

Washington and Riyadh called on the two warring parties to continue the discussion to extend the ceasefire in order to facilitate “the delivery of the humanitarian aid needed by the Sudanese people,” according to the official Saudi Press Agency.