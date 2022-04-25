The “Dar Al Ber Society” announced the provision of 5 million dirhams in support of the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, which is launched from the UAE to provide food support to the needy and the poor in 50 countries and provides a food safety net for the most needy groups, especially children, refugees and displaced people who suffer from food insecurity .

The contributions of individuals, institutions, charities, economic and community events, and various components of business sectors and companies support the provision of basic foodstuffs required to provide direct food support through the “One Billion Meals” initiative to its beneficiaries in their places of residence.

The two million donation made by the “Dar Al Ber Society”, which has been specialized in humanitarian and community work for years, contributes to supporting the efforts of the “Billion Meals” initiative, which is organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives in cooperation with the World Food Program and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. And the network of regional food banks, the Emirates Food Bank, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, and many humanitarian and charitable institutions, to reach food support and food parcels for beneficiaries directly in the lower-income communities covered by the initiative.

Preserving dignity and preserving life

Mohammed Suhail Al Muhairi, CEO and Managing Director of Dar Al Ber Society, stressed that the “One Billion Meals” initiative enhances the UAE’s position on the global charitable and humanitarian work map, and consolidates the reputation of the state, its institutions and children in the field of charitable work around the world, and describes a lot of the state’s gains in this vital sector at the level The world, which has been achieved over the past decades, most notably the position it has achieved during the past years, is at the forefront of the world in the field of foreign aid, in relation to the size of the gross national income.

Al Muhairi said that the UAE’s announcement of the launch of the “Billion Meals Initiative” at the beginning of Ramadan to provide food support constitutes a qualitative addition to its humanitarian efforts, Arab and international, to extend helping hands and charity to every poor and needy.

Donations continue

The “Billion Meals” initiative receives donations through four approved channels, namely the website www.1billionmeals.ae and bank transfer to the account of the “One Billion Meals” initiative on the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams. If you wish to donate one dirham per day to the initiative through a monthly subscription, you can send a text message with the word “Meal” or “Meal” to the number 1020 for users of the “du” network, or to the number 1110 for users of the “Etisalat” network within the country. Donations can also be made by contacting the “Billion Meals” initiative call center at 8009999.



