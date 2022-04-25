Constance and painstaking work allowed the world champion to “tame” the ups and downs of the Algarve and get back to the top of the drivers’ standings. Here is the verdict of Portimao, with the French present more than ever with the “old” Yamaha

Massimo Falcioni – Milan

After the first four non-European rounds between Asia and America, at the first stage in the Old Continent on a circuit as tough as that of Portimao, MotoGP brings the reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo back to the top step of the podium (here the chronicle of the GP ), also the new leader of the world classification with 69 points even if in cohabitation with Alex Rins. “It was my best GP ever” comments Quartararo radiant after the triumphal ride, without a smudge, with a first lap to be framed and then with a “hammer-step” to kill everyone. In the heat of the moment Fabio praises his M1: “Today my bike was very fast”. But was it really like that, if by “fast” we mean those who go fast on the forehand?

a matter of consistency – As in previous races, even on this oldtime track, Yamaha “paid the price” in top speed: Quartararo is even penultimate, in 23rd position (339.6 km / h) against the 351.7 of Bastianini’s Ducati and Bagnaia and Aleix Marquez’s Honda, the three fastest. Even the Yamaha of Dovizioso (341.7 km / h), Morbidelli and Binder (340.6) were even faster than the M1 of the French champion, who after passing from fifth position on the grid to third in the first three laps he took the lead on lap four, keeping it with apparent ease right up to the checkered flag. Quartararo performed in his best high pitch on lap 10 (record lap 1’39 “435) but both before and after he was a” hammer “with the even” monotonous “chronometer, always with the same rhythm. Only Quartararo flies under the 1’39.5 (1’39.435 on lap 10) while 11 other drivers lap between 1’39.5 and 1’40. Eight riders lap on 1 and 40 and the remaining four drivers (Darryn Binder, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio , Savadori) on 1 and 41. What can I say? The final result in the Portimao roller coaster, in addition to confirming Quartararo’s “number one” qualities, reshapes the criticisms of the Yamaha considered “outdated” for the “four in line” engine ”, Considered a handicap. See also From Morata to Kulusevski, from Kamara to Ginter: how many intertwining with Bundesliga, Premier and Liga

the “old” yamaha – It is said: even Quartararo was unhappy with his Yamaha until the eve of the Portugal round. True. But who is the pilot who does not complain about his vehicle? In this case, however, the champion from beyond the Alps “kicks” also or above all for contractual issues that will soon close – touching iron – with reconfirmation. In MotoGP, every race is a story unto itself: nothing is automatic and repetition is never taken for granted. After Portimao, however, it will still be difficult to say that this Yamaha (from Quartararo) should be put in the attic. In today’s MotoGP, power and speed count, but the overall balance of the vehicle, its handling and the protection of the rubber are even more important. In this, the M1 is really extra, especially under braking and in the middle of the corner, the basis for acceleration, all decisive points for lowering the lap time and making a difference with the opponents. On the continuous ups and downs of the Algarve where it is difficult to center the braking with the risk of arriving long downhill and braking early uphill what counts is the rider-bike balance and it is on this that the artist Quartararo on the M1-watch he brushed “unique” trajectories making the difference in corners, especially in the last sector and in the bend that precedes the finish line. Another matter for the other Yamahas, with Dovizioso 11th at half a minute (+29.029) and Morbidelli 13th at + 33.354 evidently struggling with heavy problems, not only in terms of feeling, which go beyond their respective mounts. See also Tom Dumoulin trains on Colombian roads

portimao’s message – So what about this Portimao race? With a superficial look, a race that is not very exciting at least compared to the fight for first place, given Quartararo’s solo. It was certainly a “quality” match that redraws the values ​​on the pitch, with rewarded, postponed and punished, adding even more spice to a boiling championship, but in search of identity. Which does not mean going back to the times of the “sole ruler” but not passing on the idea that every race is truly “number one” and can win as everyone is a champion. Already the next three rounds, with three tough circuits such as Jerez, Le Mans, Mugello, will be able to tell what the true state of the fair is. Jerez, a circuit for “fine” palates and handles, is already here, awaiting confirmation and denial. An opportunity not to be missed for those who, like Miller who grounded Mir in Portimao and for others like Bastianini, Martin, Binder, want not to miss the train that counts. Will it be, above all, the right time for the resurrection of Pecco Bagnaia and the factory Ducati and the return to the top of Marc Marquez? See also WRC | Croatia, PS3-4: Rovanpera stretches over Neuville